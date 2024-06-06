Jazz vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Swift [2021-2024] Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 5.99 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.