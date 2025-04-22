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Honda Jazz vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz S-presso
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 to 17.1 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Jazz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
i-VTECK10C
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
664-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.624.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.14.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle,Coil SpringTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15145 / 80 R13
Length
39893565 mm
Wheelbase
25302380 mm
Kerb Weight
1042726 kg
Height
15441553 mm
Width
16941520 mm
Bootspace
354240 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4027 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
1No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Interior Door Handles
SilverPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Digital DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
No No
Find My Car
No No
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)0 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,56,6663,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
7,65,1063,49,900
RTO
59,88717,496
Insurance
31,17321,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,4138,364
Expert Rating
-

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