In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|S-presso
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3