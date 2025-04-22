Jazz vs Ertiga [2018-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Ertiga [2018-2022] Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7.96 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 19.01 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.