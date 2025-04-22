In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Dzire
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3