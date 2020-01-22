|Engine Type
|i-VTEC
|K15C Smart Hybrid
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|664
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.6
|20.1 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1462 cc, Inline, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹8,56,666
|₹8,99,868
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹7,65,106
|₹7,99,000
|RTO
|₹59,887
|₹56,940
|Insurance
|₹31,173
|₹43,428
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹18,413
|₹19,341