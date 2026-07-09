Jazz vs Alto Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Alto Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 3.15 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 796 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Maruti Suzuki Alto, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.