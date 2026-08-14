Jazz vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.