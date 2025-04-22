In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Scorpio n [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4