Jazz vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Kuv100 nxt Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.