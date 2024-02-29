In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Jazz vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Honda Kia Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4