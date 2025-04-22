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Honda Jazz vs Kia Carens

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Kia Carens, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Carens Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Carens
BrandHondaKia
Price₹ 7.48 Lakhs₹ 11.02 Lakhs
Mileage16.6 to 17.1 kmpl12.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1199 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Jazz
Honda Jazz
V
₹7.48 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹11.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Jazz Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
i-VTECSmartstream G 1.5
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
664-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.612.6 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam Axle,Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut, Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15195 / 65 R15
Length
39894540 mm
Wheelbase
25302780 mm
Kerb Weight
1042-
Height
15441708 mm
Width
16941800 mm
Bootspace
354216 litres
No of Seating Rows
23 Rows
Seating Capacity
57 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4045 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Digital DisplayLCD Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)3 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige/BlackBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,56,66612,79,166
Ex-Showroom Price
7,65,10611,01,900
RTO
59,8871,22,190
Insurance
31,17354,576
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,41327,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Punchy engineSmooth transmissionLoaded with features

Cons

Not a great handlerFuel economy is not great

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