Jazz vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Verna [2020-2023] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.