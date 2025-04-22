In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Verna Comparison