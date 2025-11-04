In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3