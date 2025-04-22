Jazz vs Santro Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Santro Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 4.67 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 20 to 30 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1086 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Santro, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Santro Price starts at Rs. 4.67 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Era Executive. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Santro: 1086 cc engine, 20 to 30 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.