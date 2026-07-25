Jazz vs i20 [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz I20 [2020-2023] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 10.16 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai i20 [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.