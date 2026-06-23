Jazz vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.