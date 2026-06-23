In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jazz
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.6 to 17.1 kmpl
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4