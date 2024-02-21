Jazz vs WR-V [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Wr-v [2020-2023] Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 8.66 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Honda WR-V [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 8.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV MT Petrol. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. WR-V [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 16.5 to 23.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.