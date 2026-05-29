In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Volkswagen Virtus Price starts at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Virtus: 999 cc engine, 18.45 to 20.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Virtus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Virtus
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 10.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|18.45 to 20.66 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3