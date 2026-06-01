In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4