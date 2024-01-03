Saved Articles

Honda Elevate vs Toyota Innova Hycross

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Toyota Innova Hycross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross
G-SLF 7 STR
₹18.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCTNGA
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km839 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm205 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl16.13 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm172 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
33
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89221,31,522
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90018,30,000
RTO
1,21,9901,99,000
Insurance
54,5021,02,022
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44545,814

    Latest News

    Toyota has updated the prices on the Innova Hycross for MY2024 and the range now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Toyota Innova Hycross prices hiked by up to 42,000 for the new year
    3 Jan 2024
    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor scales new high in 2023, sells over 2.33 lakh cars
    1 Jan 2024
    The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
    7 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
