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Honda Elevate vs Tata Safari

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Tata Safari, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Tata Safari Price starts at Rs. 13.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Safari: 1498 cc engine, 14.5 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Safari Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Safari
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 11.6 Lakhs₹ 13.29 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl14.5 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1498 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Safari
Tata Safari
Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Elevate Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCHyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
NoNo
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm168 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod & Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Bootspace
458 litres420 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres50 litres
Length
4312 mm4668 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2741 mm
Height
1650 mm1795 mm
Width
1790 mm1922 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Key
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackAsh Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,45,08915,37,334
Ex-Showroom Price
11,59,89013,29,000
RTO
1,27,9891,44,900
Insurance
56,71062,934
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,91133,043
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India with sportier cosmetic elements for an overall bolder look
Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched with sportier styling and dual tone shades
3 Nov 2025
Honda Car India has teased a new edition of the Elevate SUV in India.
Honda Elevate new edition teaser revealed, gets sporty red accents
1 Nov 2025
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
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Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
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Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
21 Dec 2023
Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
18 Oct 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
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