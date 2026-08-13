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Honda Elevate vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Punch
BrandHondaTata
Price₹ 11.6 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Elevate Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Bootspace
458 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Length
4312 mm3876 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm193 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm2445 mm
Height
1650 mm1615 mm
Width
1790 mm1742 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,45,0896,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
11,59,8905,59,000
RTO
1,27,98931,360
Insurance
56,71034,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,91113,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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