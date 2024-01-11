In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less