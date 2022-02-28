Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
|1.0 TSI Petrol
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Electric Motor
|No
|-
|Driving Range
|612 Km
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|178 nm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.31 kmpl
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|114 bhp
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|-
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|-
|Cruise Control
|No
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|-
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|-
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|-
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹12,76,892
|₹12,21,246
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,99,900
|₹10,69,000
|RTO
|₹1,21,990
|₹1,13,230
|Insurance
|₹54,502
|₹38,516
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹27,445
|₹26,249