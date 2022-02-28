HT Auto
Honda Elevate vs Skoda Slavia

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0 TSI Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm178 nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm114 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89212,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90010,69,000
RTO
1,21,9901,13,230
Insurance
54,50238,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44526,249

