In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 18.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less