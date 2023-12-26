Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsElevate vs Triber

Honda Elevate vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km731.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl18.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,8927,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9006,63,200
RTO
1,21,99037,346
Insurance
54,50233,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44515,789

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Renault Kigernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.5 - 11.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Renault Tribernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kiger vs Triber
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertiganull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.64 - 13.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Renault Tribernull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Triber

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The Renault Kiger gets the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65,000, while the Kwid and Triber get benefits worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000
    Renault Kwid, Triber & Kiger get year-end discounts up to 65,000. Check out
    10 Dec 2023
    Honda says it is adjusting production for the automatic variants of the Elevate, which are in more demand
    Honda Elevate sales touch 20,000 units in 100 days since launch, more orders for CVT
    17 Dec 2023
    Renault extends support to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung by launching free RSA and a 24x7 helpline.
    Renault offers free roadside assistance, 24x7 helpline and other benefits to help customers affected by Cyclone Michaung
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
    Watch: Renault Triber MPV passes Global NCAP crash tests
    1 Jun 2021
    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
    India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
    1 Dec 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     