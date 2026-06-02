In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Triber Comparison