In 2026 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs ZS EV Comparison