In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less