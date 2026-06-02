In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3