In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|S-cross
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4