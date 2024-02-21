In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Elevate vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Ignis Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4