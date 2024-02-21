Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsElevate vs Ignis

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Elevate vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Ignis
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L VVT
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl20.89
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,8926,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9005,84,000
RTO
1,21,99028,190
Insurance
54,50229,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44513,799
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
    Honda Elevate launched in South Africa, is expected to replace WR-V
    21 Feb 2024
    The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
    Honda Elevate now available through CSD stores. Check details
    29 Feb 2024
    Honda Cars India has announced the launch of the ‘Honda Collection’, a range of official merchandise including apparel like t-shirts, jackets and caps.
    Honda Cars India launches merchandise range in India
    15 Feb 2024
    The Elevate is the only SUV that Honda is selling in the Indian market.
    Elevate and City help Honda Cars India register over 17% growth in February
    2 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     