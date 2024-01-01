Saved Articles

Honda Elevate vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km806 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113 Nm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,8928,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9007,46,500
RTO
1,21,99061,255
Insurance
54,50241,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44518,264

Popular Comparison with other cars

Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fronx vs Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Brezzanull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Brezza vs Fronx

    Latest News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    The Honda Elevate is now more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58,000 and now starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
    Honda Elevate prices hiked for the new year by up to 58,000
    7 Jan 2024
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
