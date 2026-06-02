In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Dzire
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3