In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4