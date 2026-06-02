In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Brezza
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|4
|-