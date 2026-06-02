In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 5.58 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Baleno [2019-2022]: 1197 cc engine, 21.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Baleno [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Baleno [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 5.58 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|21.01 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4