In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Baleno: 1197 cc engine, 22.35 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Baleno Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Baleno
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|22.35 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4