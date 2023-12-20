In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra XUV700, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra XUV700 Price starts at Rs 14.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX Petrol MT 5 STR. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. XUV700: 1997 cc engine, 13 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less