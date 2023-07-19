In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs XUV500 Comparison