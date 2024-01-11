In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs 15.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC 3.3 KW. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less