Honda Elevate vs Mahindra XUV 400 EV

In 2024 when choosing among the Honda Elevate and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km375 km/charge
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89216,90,683
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90015,99,000
RTO
1,21,99020,000
Insurance
54,50271,183
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44536,339

