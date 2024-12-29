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Honda Elevate vs Mahindra Marazzo

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra Marazzo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra Marazzo Price starts at Rs. 14.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for M2 8 STR. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Marazzo: 1497 cc engine, 17.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Marazzo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Marazzo
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11.6 Lakhs₹ 14.06 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl17.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders44

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
M2 8 STR
₹14.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Elevate Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5L Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km779.85 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl17.33 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm121 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.25
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringTwist Beam
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone
Bootspace
458 litres190 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person8 Person
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 liters
Length
4312 mm4585 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2760 mm
Height
1650 mm1774 mm
Width
1790 mm1866 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack and Beige
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,45,08916,59,902
Ex-Showroom Price
11,59,89014,05,900
RTO
1,27,9891,87,738
Insurance
56,71065,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,91135,677
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
See All
Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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