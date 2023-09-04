HT Auto
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
K2 Plus 6 STR
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2 L mFALCON G80
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,8926,93,199
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9006,08,675
RTO
1,21,99047,437
Insurance
54,50228,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44514,721

