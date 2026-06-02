In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3