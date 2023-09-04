HT Auto
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Carens
Kia Carens
Premium 1.5 Petrol 7 STR
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCSmartstream G 1.4T
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km743 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl16.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89210,16,549
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,9008,99,000
RTO
1,21,99069,940
Insurance
54,50247,109
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44521,849

