Honda Elevate vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Hi-Lander
₹16.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled Diesel
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,76,89220,23,682
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,90016,98,000
RTO
1,21,9902,28,250
Insurance
54,50296,932
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,44543,496

