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Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Venue

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Venue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Venue
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 11.6 Lakhs₹ 8 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Venue
Hyundai Venue
HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Elevate Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Taillight
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCKappa 1.2-litre MPi
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km812.25 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm114.7 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl18.5 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Bootspace
458 litres375 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45 litres
Length
4312 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm195 mm
Wheelbase
2650 mm2520 mm
Height
1650 mm1665 mm
Width
1790 mm1800 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalTFT
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Beige & Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,45,0899,08,854
Ex-Showroom Price
11,59,8907,99,900
RTO
1,27,98964,993
Insurance
56,71043,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,91119,534
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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