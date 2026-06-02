In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Venue Comparison