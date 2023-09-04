Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|1.5 i-VTEC with VTC
|1.2 Kappa
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Electric Motor
|No
|-
|Driving Range
|612 Km
|777
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
|114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.31 kmpl
|21
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|119 bhp @ 6600 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Emission Standard
|BS6 Phase 2
|BS 6
|Engine
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|No
|12V Power Outlets
|3
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|No
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹12,76,892
|₹6,35,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,99,900
|₹5,68,500
|RTO
|₹1,21,990
|₹31,740
|Insurance
|₹54,502
|₹34,945
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹27,445
|₹13,663