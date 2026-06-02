In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta N Line, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Hyundai Creta N Line Price starts at Rs. 19.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N8 1.5 Turbo MT. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Creta N Line: 1482 cc engine, 18 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Creta N Line Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Elevate
|Creta n line
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11.6 Lakhs
|₹ 19.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15.31 to 16.92 kmpl
|18 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1482 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4