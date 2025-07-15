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Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Aura

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Hyundai Aura, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Aura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Elevate Aura
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 11.6 Lakhs₹ 6 Lakhs
Mileage15.31 to 16.92 kmpl17 to 22 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Elevate
Honda Elevate
SV MT
₹11.60 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aura
Hyundai Aura
E 1.2 Petrol
₹6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Elevate Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2 Kappa
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
612 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15.31 kmpl17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion beam with Coil SpringCoupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut
Bootspace
458 litres402 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres37 litres
Length
4312 mm3995 mm
Ground Clearance
220 mm-
Wheelbase
2650 mm2450 mm
Height
1650 mm1520 mm
Width
1790 mm1680 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestNo
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)2 Star (Global NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackDual Tone Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
NoNo
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,45,0896,23,443
Ex-Showroom Price
11,59,8905,99,990
RTO
1,27,9898,860
Insurance
56,71014,093
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,91113,400
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS tech

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda Elevate :-Benefits upto 2,45,000...
Applicable on elevateelevate-sv-mt & 22 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

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