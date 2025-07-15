In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Elevate and Hyundai Aura, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Elevate Price starts at Rs. 11.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV MT, Hyundai Aura Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol. Elevate: 1498 cc engine, 15.31 to 16.92 kmpl mileage. Aura: 1197 cc engine, 17 to 22 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Elevate vs Aura Comparison